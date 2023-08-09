Doncaster Council set to update gypsy and traveller site policies to make rules clearer

Next week, the cabinet will vote whether to approve ten changes to gypsy and traveller site policy.

Changes will affect Doncaster’s four official sites: White Towers in Armthorpe, Little Lane in Long Sandall, Land’s End in Thorne and Nursery Lane in Sprotbrough.

Each change was made in consultation with residents, those on the waiting list and elected members.

Gypsy and traveller site In Thorne.

Recommended changes are as follows:

Be clear on who is not able to join the waiting list for legal reasons (those under 18 and subject to immigration control)

Be clear on who does not qualify to join the waiting list, for example those involved in anti-social behaviour or those who have deliberately given false information)

Create a clear definition on the maximum pitch occupancy for single and double pitches for safety reasons.

Require permission from the associated landlord for additional caravans.

Include a statement on information, confidentiality and data protection.

Ensure priority banding is comprehensive, for example those who have had nowhere to locate their caravan for six months should be in platinum band.

Be clear on what constitutes exceptional circumstances for priority applicants, for example medical and care circumstances.

Ensure that the local connection criteria is fair and recognises cultural differences.

Consult with all residents on new allocations to ensure community cohesion.

Restrict anyone from the waiting list for six months if they pull onto the site without permission.