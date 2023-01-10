Doncaster Council set to approve permanent ferris wheel at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
A big wheel at the Yorkshire Hive at Yorkshire Wildlife Park has been seen over last summer’s school holidays but owners hope to make it a full-time addition at the site.
Councillors are set to approve the development of a permanent observation wheel at the site.
It will be part of the new Yorkshire Hive inside the park, a free-admission area which includes independent shops, cafes and a play barn.
The proposal has received eight objections from residents including from Finningley ward Councillor Allan Jones.
Coun Jones has opposed on the basis that the wheel is inappropriate to the site with it being a wildlife park and not a fairground.
Other objections are concerned that it will be an eyesore due to its size and will create a loss of privacy for local residents.
