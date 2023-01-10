Doncaster Council set to approve permanent ferris wheel at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Councillors are set to approve the development of a permanent observation wheel at the site.

It will be part of the new Yorkshire Hive inside the park, a free-admission area which includes independent shops, cafes and a play barn.

The proposal has received eight objections from residents including from Finningley ward Councillor Allan Jones.

The ferris wheel could be a permanent fixture

Coun Jones has opposed on the basis that the wheel is inappropriate to the site with it being a wildlife park and not a fairground.

Other objections are concerned that it will be an eyesore due to its size and will create a loss of privacy for local residents.

