Doncaster Council renews strategy for managing its assets
Doncaster Council has come up with four principles to follow when managing property under its ownership.
Councillors have approved a new Asset Management Strategy to follow when managing properties they own.
Council assets include any property owned by the council including housing, council buildings and land.
The strategy builds on the ‘Doncaster Delivering Together’ portfolio which was introduced in 2021 and sets out a long term plan for the city.
It outlines four key principles:
Evidence-led decision making Whole council, whole partnership approach Maximised value Environment focused
The strategy replaces the former of the same name which was in place from 2017 and set to expire.
It remains largely the same but with the addition of the four principles.
The council said: “The refreshed document sets out clear strategic objectives and decision making guidelines that will enable Doncaster Council’s teams and services to make consistent and joined up decisions regarding the physical assets required to deliver our objectives and operational priorities.”