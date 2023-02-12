Councillors have approved a new Asset Management Strategy to follow when managing properties they own.

Council assets include any property owned by the council including housing, council buildings and land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategy builds on the ‘Doncaster Delivering Together’ portfolio which was introduced in 2021 and sets out a long term plan for the city.

The council offices

It outlines four key principles:

Evidence-led decision making Whole council, whole partnership approach Maximised value Environment focused

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategy replaces the former of the same name which was in place from 2017 and set to expire.

It remains largely the same but with the addition of the four principles.