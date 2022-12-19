News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster council housing provider St Leger Homes unavailable for over a week this Christmas

Council housing manager St Leger Homes will be shutting its offices over a large chunk of the Christmas period, from 5pm on December 23 to 8:30am on January 3.

By Shannon Mower
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 12:02pm

The closure means that tenants will not be able to access any of its usual services apart from emergency repairs.

The company is Doncaster’s main council housing service, and it manages around 20,000 properties in the borough.

The company deals with all housing matters, including rent collection, repairs, and debt management.

St Leger Homes will only be available for emergencies
Tenants can still report “genuine emergencies” during this time, 24 hours a day by ringing 01302 862862.

For hard of hearing tenants, they can text the alarm receiving centre on 07557 313647.

The emergency homeless service will still be available throughout the entire period.

This can be accessed at 01302 323444.

St Leger has advised tenants to report anti-social behaviour around their property to 101 or contact 999 in an emergency.

