The scheme was put forward by Councillor Leanne Hempshall and seconded by Coun Jake Kearsley to help PTSD sufferers and pets during times of celebration..

Recommendations include ensuring council and parish council displays use silent and low noise fireworks and encouraging residents to attend these displays instead of arranging their own.

The council will also encourage the sale of these fireworks, advertise events early to allow for those who struggle with the displays to make provisions, and create a public awareness campaign about the impact of loud fireworks on welfare.

Councillors voted on future use of fireworks

Fireworks can cause distress for many people including PTSD sufferers, pets, children and people with special needs.

The proposal was supported unanimously, with all 43 attending councillors voting yes.

Some councillors voiced concerns, including Coun Glenn Bluff, who said he “could not support spending on such measures during a cost-of-living crisis”.

Other councillors suggested that the plans could go ahead with relatively low cost through online campaigning and a culture shift, rather than enforcement.

Couns Nigel Ball and Gary Stapleton supported the scheme, however disagreed with the proposal’s blanket generalisations about veterans with PTSD.

They highlighted that people who have dealt with domestic violence, gang violence and other trauma can also suffer with the effects of loud noises.