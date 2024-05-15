Doncaster Council by-election expected as Town ward seat becomes vacant

By Shannon Mower, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 15th May 2024, 13:00 BST
Doncaster Council is expected to call a by-election following the resignation of a councillor.

Jake Kearsley has resigned from his seat in the Town ward, meaning that the council is expected to call a by-election to fill the position.

Mr Kearsley has represented the Labour Party in the ward since the 2021 local elections.

He has since worked alongside fellow Labour councillors Dave Shaw and Gemma Cobby in the ward.

Doncaster Council Civic Office
Doncaster Council Civic Office

His colleagues stated that he resigned from his position due to personal reasons.

The council typically calls a by-election each time a seat becomes available, meaning this will likely be announced in the coming weeks.

Since the Town ward was established in 2017, all three seats have been held by Labour councillors.

A full local election for seats on Doncaster Council is set to take place in May 2025, allowing residents to select all ward councillors and the mayor of the borough.

