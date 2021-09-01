Doncaster Council await government decision over £2.5m bid for cycling and walking route improvements

Included in the bids are plans for routes along the A638

Bosses at DMBC, along with other bids from Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley councils through the Sheffield City Region, have tabled a number of proposals to ministers for active travel improvements.

In Doncaster, this could result in a number of new pedestrian crossings, cycle lanes and an E-bike loan scheme all signed off and have the backing of Mayor Ros Jones.

The council has backed a bid to build new crossings to allow safer active travel access to Hexthorpe Park, Grove Park and Edlington Pit Top.

Additionally, plans also include a toucan crossing to allow improve active travel connections with existing signed infrastructure along Bennetthorpe and Lakeside.

Along with Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley councils with similar proposals in their area, the combined bid is worth around £1.8 million.

DMBC bosses have also tabled a £700,000 proposal for an 0.8 mile cycle way and footpath from the junction of Jossey Lane in Scawthorpe, up the A638 ending at the junction of Doncaster Lane in HIghfields/Woodlands.

The bid proposal says this will ‘enable greater connectivity’ for cycles and pedestrians connecting to key transport hubs such as Adwick Rail Interchange, Great North Road Park and Ride, numerous schools and provide better access to green space.

But the biggest project comes in the guise of ‘off-road cycling connectivity enhancements’ along the Trans-Pennine Trail.

The council has submitted a £1.4 million bid to upgrade routes with resurfacing and widening work along certain areas of the trail to make it ‘government standard’.

The area planned for work stretches between the Boat Inn in Sprotbrough to York Road via Warmsworth Viaduct and Anchorage Lane.

Works also include a new connection from Rakes Lane to the Iport roundabout, creating a more direct travel connection for cyclists and pedestrians.

The new facility will connect users to multiple cycling and walking routes in the area and enable more people to sustainably travel to the area’s many employment sites, bosses said.Doncaster mayor Ros Jones said: “I write to confirm our support for the Active Travel Fund bid, and the proposal contained within it.

“Supporting access to new and existing employment, education and training, and promoting physical activity through walking and cycling, is a high priority for Doncaster, as well as for Sheffield City Region.

“The improvements to the Trans Pennine Trail in Doncaster will encourage active travel from the west of the borough to the town centre.

“We await a successful outcome from the bid, and look forward to continuing working together with public and private sector partners, assisted by funding from the active travel fund, to make South Yorkshire a great place to work, live, visit and invest in.”

