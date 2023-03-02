Doncaster Council approves yearly budget as Conservative councillors abstain on every vote

In a full council meeting on Monday, Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones put forward a variety of budget proposals to be voted on by councillors.

Items passed included a £492.8 million capital budget, which will be used for investments such as housing, infrastructure and town improvements by 2027.

A £585.8 million revenue budget will also be used for in-council costs such as pay and administration by 2026.

All Labour councillors present voted in favour of every proposal.

However, the seven Conservative councillors present abstained from voting on any budget matter put forward.

None put forward any questions or concerns when given the opportunity.

Key changes include a three per cent rise in Council Tax and a seven percent rise in council housing rent.