Doncaster Conservative councillors seen smirking over topic of austerity during budget
Labour councillors called out “smirks” from Conservatives during Monday’s budget meeting when the topic of austerity was mentioned.
Doncaster councillors passed all of the Mayor’s proposals for council budgets for the next two to three years.
During Mayor Ros Jones’ speech presenting a new revenue budget, Conservative councillors were caught smirking as she mentioned the topic of government austerity.
A revenue budget of £585.8 million was passed, which will be used for in-council costs such as staffing, administration and managing assets.
During the presentation, Ms Jones told councillors that core funding from the government has dropped by 27 percent since 2010.
She said that the decrease, which made the year’s budgets among “the most difficult ever”, could be attributed to “13 years of Conservative austerity”.
As the mayor spoke, several of the seven Conservative councillors present could be seen smirking across the chamber.
The proposal was opened up to questions and comments before a vote took place.
Labour Councillor Leanne Hempshall said: “I find it interesting, the smirks from Conservative councillors during that. I don’t find it funny at all. The mayor is delivering on Labour’s promises of a safer, stronger, leaner, greener Doncaster, against all the odds.”
Coun Jane Kidd added: “The mayor has managed to balance the budget during some of the most testing financial circumstances we’ve seen.”
No Conservative councillors raised any concerns for any of the budget items passed.
All however abstained from voting on every budget item, meaning each was passed with 37 Yes votes and seven abstentions.