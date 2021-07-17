Covid-19 causes disruption to bin collections across Doncaster
Due to significant numbers of staff testing positive for Covid-19, or having to self-isolate, there is currently some disruption to collections, particularly green bins, in Doncaster.
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 4:27 pm
As there is currently a national shortage of HGV drivers, additional agency workers are not available to help out at this time either.
Both SUEZ recycling and recovery UK and Doncaster Council politely ask for patience and understanding on this matter and ask residents to present their bins at the kerbside and keep them there until they are collected.