'Councils could be on the brink' - Doncaster mayor Ros Jones issues warning over delayed review into social care funding

Mayor Ros Jones has called on Government to press on and carry out a review into social care funding.

Mayor Jones revealed Doncaster Council is now spending 67 per cent of its full budget on both adult and children's care alone. She said it was only going to increase if the problem isn't addressed nationally.

It was revealed earlier this year that Doncaster is the third worst hit council area in England with 60 per cent of its Government funding being slashed since 2010.

Only Liverpool and Barnsley have suffered worse in terms of central grant funding reductions.

Mayor Jones hit out at the Government on the delayed social care green paper in Westminster which has been pushed back six times in the last 18 months.

Secretary of State Matt Hancock blamed a parliamentary 'logjam' and a 'narrow partizan politics.

It's widely accepted that successive governments have it difficult to successfully sort out social care funding - but mayor Jones said it can't come soon enough.

“We're still awaiting the Green Paper from Government on the social care funding review – It was promised long ago and we are still waiting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Social care is not going to go away over night – Government need to bite the bullet and sort this. People are living longer and that’s great but the assistance people will need will increase.

“We want to improve the lives of our people and generally keep people in their own homes as long as possible and social care falls into that.

“In terms of our council expenditure, 67 per cent goes on adults and children’s social care and going forward, it’s only going to get worse unless it’s addressed nationally.

“This was on the cards before we got to the tottering stages of Brexit - this is about Government not delivering for a massive part of our community.

"Again on general finances post 2021 - we don't know what we can and can't spent. It's no way to run a country."

"I think all councils will be on the brink (post) 2022 - they need to know what funding they've got and what services they can actually deliver."