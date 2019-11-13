Councillors throw out hand car wash plan behind Doncaster village social club

Concerned residents pictured on Ings Lane, opposing the proposed Hand Car wash. Picture: Marie Caley/Doncaster Free Press

Applicant Kujtim Uka wanted permission from Doncaster Council to operate a site behind the Skellow Social Club off Ings Lane.

Council officers at DMBC recommended members on the planning committee grant the application for 12 months before a review of the activity decides if it can continue past that time.

But residents have lodged strong opposition to the development and sent in 46 separate letters to the council raising concerns over traffic, noise and the impact on the surrounding environment.

Residents from Stuart Corner Sanctuary Housing supported living apartments have also signed an eight-signature petition.

Julie Clarke and Terrence Hall both spoke calling on the committee to reject the application. They lives just metres away from the proposed car wash.

Ms Clarke said: The flats which house many old people in overlook the planned car wash area – four residents have already moved out because they couldn’t stand and cope with the thought of the increased noise and the environmental impact it would have.

“The junction where Ings Lane comes onto Skellow Road is an accident black spot and sadly we’ve had two very serious accidents recently.”Norton & Askern councillors John Gilliver and Austen White both spoke in opposition.

They both raised similar concerns above traffic congestion, noise and the environmental impact on neighbouring residents.

Carcroft & Adwick Coun David Hughes was another elected members who spoke against the plan.

He said: “I believe this development does create a negative impact on local amenities and resident through noise, traffic and parking problems.

“This development is only metres away from residential properties with many senior citizens, disabled and vulnerable people live.

“The operation of the jet wash and vacuum cleaning doors opening and shutting will be problematic but the biggest effect will be the highways situation.”

Fellow Carcroft & Adwick Coun John Mounsey, who also objected to the application, said the proposal ‘said everything’ when over 50 objections are lodged to the council.

Head of planning Roy Sykes said even if the car wash was given planning permission, may still not be able to operate the site if Yorkshire Water rejected a water permit.

In a report presented to councillors before the meeting, planning officer Alicia Murray said: “The proposal is considered to be acceptable as it would not result in a significantly detrimental impact to the highway safety of the area, or residential amenity in terms of noise and hours.”