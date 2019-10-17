Councillor who defects from Labour lives in Wakefield but hits back at political rivals and claims 'I can still do my job'

Coun Tina Reid announced her decision to join the newly formed Edlington & Warmsworth First party.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she left the party for ‘personal reasons’ and has no bad feeling towards Labour or their political affiliations. She added she will not run for re-election in 2021

Her brother Rob Reid and Keri Anderson, who are both serving parish councillors, have also left Labour to join the new movement.

Despite living in in a different county, Coun Reid said she is in the ward ‘five days of the week’ and is in the process of looking to move back to Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Reid came in for some heavy criticism by fellow ward councillor Phil Cole and his wife, Don Valley MP Caroline Flint who both called for her to stand down.

Coun Cole said: “A total let down, this councillor has not been there for Edlington or Warmsworth. She was called to account by her local Labour party for moving to Wakefield, missing surgeries and not resigning.

“Her attendance record as a Doncaster councillor is appalling.

“This councillor has put Wakefield first. Stand down now.”

Ms Flint added: “Councillor Tina Reid has jumped before she was pushed. Don Valley Labour party raised it’s concerns about an Edlington Councillor living in Wakefield and failing to uphold her contract as a councillor.

“Unfortunately the law says she can. She should have resigned.”

Responding to the criticism, Coun Reid said: “I’m aware of the comments from Phil and Caroline – I’m disappointed but they are unfounded.

“I can do still serve as a councillor, I’m in the ward five days a week and I checked with the Labour party before I moved and they said this was fine.

“I'm in the process of looking to move back to the ward.”

On her decision to defect, she added: “

"There a lot of personal reasons behind it, this is not motivated by politics at all and I've no qualms with the Labour group or the mayor," she said.

"I feel like working with Edlington & Warmsworth First I can do much more for the community and I feel each individual living within the ward will get a better job from us as a team by working together.

"I feel the party represents what I believe which is community and making the best for everybody.

"Edlington and Warmsworth First really will allow me to put aside party politics, which has not been helping my ward in recent years. I am looking forward to building a better community for all.