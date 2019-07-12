Councillor Joe Blackham declares conflict of interest around Doncaster's Local Plan
A serving cabinet member had to excuse himself from a meeting due to a conflict of interest around Doncaster’s Local Plan.
Coun Joe Blackham, cabinet member for highways, street scene and trading services, told the meeting he owns a piece of land which is considered for development in the 480 page plus document.
The Local Plan sets out the guide for future homes and business space across the borough. The council are looking to building at least 920 homes a year until 2035.
The councillor, who represents Thorne & Moorends, made the declaration in the presence of monitoring officer Scott Fawcus before the item on the agenda was discussed.
The Local Plan was approved by cabinet and will be presented to a meeting of the full council on July 25 where members will vote on the proposals.