Council Tax set to rise in Doncaster to bridge funding gap

Doncaster Council’s cabinet has approved a rise in Council Tax, which is lower than the Government’s recommendation.

By Shannon Mower
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Feb 2023, 1:53pm

The proposed 3.99 per cent rise in Council Tax will raise income that has been lost by a reduction in real-terms government funding.

It would mean that those in band D housing would pay £1,571 a year, while those in band A pay £1,047.

If approved by full council, it will generate £7.3 million in funding by 2026.

Every household will see a rise in council tax
This money would go towards the council’s revenue budget which has been hit by government cutbacks.

Since 2010, government core funding has reduced by 27 percent in real terms.

According to the council, this decrease creates an immediate £10.2 million funding gap on the £575.7m needed for the revenue budget from now until 2026.

The rise is less than the five percent increase recommended by the government which has been adopted by 84 councils.

Full council will vote on whether to pass the rise on 27 February.

