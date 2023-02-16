Council house rent in Doncaster set to increase by seven per cent to raise funds to acquire new properties and tackle shortage of housing
Doncaster Council’s cabinet has voted in favour of a seven per cent rise in council house rent.
The rise will now be presented to the full council on February 27.
It will put the average council house rent at £81.51 a week, instead of the current £76.18.
Despite the rise, Doncaster rent prices will remain the lowest in South Yorkshire and one of the lowest nationally.
Seventy-two per cent of tenants will also see a rise in their Universal Credit or Housing Benefit to account for the change.
If approved, the change will come into effect from April 3, 2023.
Two per cent of the increase will go towards the acquisition of new council properties to amend a shortage in housing.
This £6.5million, along with an additional £26m through borrowing, will allow the council to acquire 232 additional properties.
Council tax is also set to rise by 3.99 percent, in order to bridge the funding gap needed for the council’s revenue budget.