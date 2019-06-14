Council 'do not have resources' to deal with big surge in fly-tipping across Doncaster
Doncaster Council is struggling to deal with a huge surge of fly-tipping reports in the last three months.
A report seen by councillors shows the percentage of fly-tipping incidents being investigated and removed within seven days was 51 per cent between January and March. The target is 85 per cent.
Council bosses said this was a ‘significant decrease’ and blamed a spike in fly-tipping for the lower turn around.
Figures show the council had to deal with 3,600 fly-tipping reports between January and March compared to 2,300 between October and December 2018 - a 36 per cent increase.
Waste chiefs admitted they ‘didn’t have the resources’ to hit the 7-day target.
The report also notes Government figures which shows a 39 per cent increase in reported fly-tipping across the country in just five years.
But Bessacarr Coun Nick Allen said recent changes to restricting trips and the number of items disposed at recycling centres has had an effect on fly-tipping.
The rules restricts the number of items being brought to the tip to five every six months at all six council-run tips.
“I have asked a question about this because I know local people deserve an answer,” Coun Allen said.
“I am really sorry to see this information in a report to the council cabinet. The fact they claim the amount of fly-tipping incidents have increased is really alarming.
“The fewer recycling options available to people then the more prevalent fly-tipping will become and DMBC should know that.
“It’s no good blaming austerity when DMBC are making things worse with their recent rule changes.”
Louise Parker, head of performance and service improvement at Doncaster Council, said: “There were significantly more cases of fly-tipping to tackle in Q4 than in Q3 and so although we tackled and responded to these, we didn't have the resources to hit the 7-day targeted time frame.
“This increase has also been seen nationally with new figures released by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs revealing a 39 per cent increase in fly-tipping incidents in just five years.
“We are developing a fly-tipping strategy, which will include a planned targeted action week.”