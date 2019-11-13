Controversial plan to build advanced manufacturing park on countryside land near Doncaster Sheffield Airport is narrowly passed

An artist's impression of the manufacturing and logistics site

Peel, the group behind the airport, have had their outlying plan for the 80 acre site approved off High Common Lane in Austerfield running parallel with the airport.

Documents seen by councillors say the development of the units, which is likely to house light industry, storage and logistics bases, will create thousands of jobs.

But the scheme has raised objections from a variety of groups, mainly on traffic and a loss of habitat.

Councillors Jonathan Wood, Andy Pickering and Mick Cooper all raised concerns about the impact on the environment and the increase in traffic.

The plans also raised objections from Bawtry Town Council, Highways England and Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The town council raised concerns around traffic flows and believe the development will create ‘substantial traffic queues’.

Highways England’s objection is ‘holding’ and will be reviewed once a road safety audit is carried out.

Wildlife Park bosses objected to the scheme on the basis of a ‘loss of habitat’ across the site, and question the proposed mitigation.

Coun Wood raised concerns that the plot could end up being becoming a housing estate in years to come.

“This cannot become housing in the future in say 10 years. The development has also admitted this is a speculative application,” he said.

Planning chief Roy Sykes said a new application would have to come forward if this was the case.

After a lengthy debate of more than an hour, councillors voted four to three in approving the plans.

Gareth Finch, planning director for investment property and airports at Peel, said: “This decision from Doncaster Council is crucial as the development will unlock delivery of an innovation cluster alongside strategic logistics facilities.