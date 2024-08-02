Construction of controversial housing development on Bessacarr green space to start next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction of a housing development in Doncaster which received significant opposition from residents is set to begin next week.

Residents near Rose Hill Rise in Bessacarr have been notified that prepatory works to turn the popular green space into housing will begin from Monday, 5 August.

Locals have protested housing on the site since it was marked for development in 2017 due to its biodiversity and value as a public space.

When Miller Homes submitted its plans for 121 homes on the site to Doncaster Council, the Rose Hill Residents’ Association was formed in opposition.

Throughout the planning process, the group criticised several elements of the plans including disruption during the construction period, strain on traffic and their environmental impact.

Miller Homes representatives maintained that the development had been designed to reduce impact on the environment, with 35 percent reserved as green open space.

Having heard objection from the RHRA, Bessacarr ward councillors and environmental activists, the council’s planning committee originally rejected the plans.

In November 2023 however, the committee approved a resubmission of the application with minor changes, while an appeal against the original refusal was also upheld.

Miller Homes confirmed that the work is now set to begin in a letter to residents on Tuesday (30 July).

It reads: “Some preparatory works are planned to take place from Monday August 5, which will include the temporary diversion of the existing Public Rights of Way, such that residents and members of the public can continue to access the Red House Plantation and Sandall Beat Woods via Rose Hill Rise and the Racecourse land.

“Over the coming weeks you will see increased activity in the area, with main site contractors being present from early September.

“Approved signage will be put in place to direct traffic and all works being carried out will be in line with the approved planning permission and associated documents, which are in the public domain.

“However, there will be advertisement of a helpline should you need to contact Miller Homes in regard to the development.

“We aim to work with the local community at all times and would welcome any feedback as to how we can improve.”

Miller Homes also publicly announced its acquisition of the 17-acre site earlier this week.

Ian Thomson, Land Director at Miller Homes said: “We are delighted to be able to start work on bringing our homes to this wonderful part of Doncaster and helping local people find a brand-new home that suits their requirements perfectly.

“The design of the development has been carefully considered to create a setting of contemporary homes within landscaped green spaces and protected woodland around the site boundaries.

“The scheme is a result of close collaboration between our designers and those at Doncaster Council, who have sought to deliver on a design brief which incorporates dwellings from 2 bed entry level homes to executive 5 bedroom detached properties.”

Miller Homes has signed a Section 106 agreement with the council, requiring the developer to make several financial contributions to affordable housing, transport improvements and biodiversity net gain.