The city was awarded its upgraded status in May as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilee celebrations.

It was one of eight areas across the country to receive the title.

A vote was then put forward to residents whether they prefer ‘City of Doncaster’ or ‘Doncaster City’ as its official title.

Doncaster is now officially a city

Over 12,000 people voted, with the former winning by 62 percent.

During a meeting of full council on Thursday, November 17, councillors were encouraged to vote in favour of the name to allow for “the will of the people” to be carried out.

All 45 councillors present voted in favour of the name, deeming it official.