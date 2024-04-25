Appeal of original rejection of Rose Hill housing estate allowed in new blow for campaigners
The Planning Inspectorate has deemed an approved application for 121 homes on Rose Hill Rise in Bessacarr to be suitable by allowing an appeal against an earlier rejection of the plans.
Residents of Bessacarr have extensively campaigned against development on the land since it was incorporated into the council’s Local Plan.
The site has been rewilded over several years, becoming home to a variety of species and a beloved community space.
After developer Miller Homes submitted its plans for housing on the site, locals formed the Rose Hill Residents’ Association (RHRA) and staged several protests against the plans.
In March 2023, the application was rejected following opposition from all three ward councillors and over 30 members of the public who attended.
Miller Homes submitted an appeal against the decision alongside a second application for the plans, with minor changes such as updated building regulations and ecology reports.
The updated plans were approved in a council U-turn in November.
Miller Homes continued with its appeal against the application’s original rejection, using its updated plans as a basis to cement the council’s decision.
Following a month of deliberation, the Planning Inspectorate allowed the appeal, again deeming the plans suitable.
Inspector Andrew McGlone noted that while the council has declared a climate emergency, the development is in accordance with its Local Plan, which “delivers a better quality of life for residents and future generations.”
