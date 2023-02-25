60 affordable homes in Doncaster approved despite being below space standards

The 60-home estate will be built on land by Watch House Lane, which is currently a brownfield site.

Five councillors voted to approve the application, while four voted to reject and one abstained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns were raised by councillors over the fact that the houses are all below Nationally Described Space Standards (NDSS).

An aerial impression of the planned development

Each house is between 12 and 14 percent below the recommended space standards for housing.

Additionally, some gardens are also below space recommendations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Gary Stapleton raised his concerns: “What we’re saying to the people who need social housing is you can have substandard because you don’t matter as much, that’s how it’s coming across.”

The development was first proposed in 2020 and was raised in last month’s planning meeting.

It was however deferred to February because councillors sought further clarification on exact housing measurements.

Since the original proposal, 37 objections have been received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objections took issues with the lack of inside and outside space as well as concerns that there will not be sufficient parking.

The original proposal contained no affordable houses, however it was changed to 100 percent affordable to meet council quotas.

Only 10 of the 37 objections were received after this change was made.

Some of the properties will be available to rent while others will be available to partially buy under the Shared Ownership Scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

19 of the properties will be three-bed and 41 will be two-bed.