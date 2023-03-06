The development will be set with new road infrastucture, a new public open space and landscaping works.

It will be built on the site of the former Nightingale School on Cedar Road, which closed in 2003.

The application is one of two to be proposed in Balby with another proposed on King Edward Road.

Plans for the new properties should be approved this week

Doncaster Council proposed the application as part of the Council House Build Programme to help close the gap for need for social housing in the borough.

As the site consists of 100 percent council homes, once the build is completed maintenance and management will be passed on to St Leger Homes.

The site of the former school has already been cleared as the site was allocated for development in the council’s Local Plan.

Houses will range from two to four bedrooms, with a range of two-storey, three-storey and bungalows.

The application was advertised to local residents on the council website and by letter, as required by planning procedures.

Eight residents opposed the application for reasons including impact on other houses, existing vegetation, and potential noise an anti-social behaviour.

After consultations and amendments, no council body has any objections to the site.

There have also been no objections from the ward’s councillors; Coun. John Healy commented that he fully supports the development.