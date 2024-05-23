22 homes approved on site of dilapidated buildings in Thorne despite failing to meet several standards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Council has approved plans to build homes on the site of two abandoned buildings despite these failing to meet several objectives.

Earlier this month, planning officers approved an application for 22 homes on the site of the former Glebe House and Haynes House in Thorne.

Glebe House Community Centre and Haynes House clinic will be demolished to make way for the homes, having been vacant for several years.

The development will consist of semi-detached and terraced properties in a variety of sizes.

Glebe House.

Associated parking and accesses to Haynes Road and Elmhurst Road will also be created.

Two of the homes contain bedrooms which fail to meet the council’s space standards.

Affordable housing, public open space and biodiversity requirements on the site also fall short.

The council ordinarily requires developers to provide financial contributions to improve affordable housing and green space provisions elsewhere if these requirements cannot be met.

Due to concerns over financial viability, the developer is unable to meet these contributions.

Planning officers approved the application despite this, deeming the plans preferable to the site’s current condition.

The site is also in an area of high flood risk, with homes to be built with garages on the ground floor and living space above in order to prevent damage.

A previous planning application for the site had been accepted in 2019, which later fell through due to similar financial concerns.

42 residents had objected to these plans which would have seen a block of 57 apartments built on the site.