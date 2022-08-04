Council secure £900,000 for leisure centre and park improvements in Doncaster

The Sport England Strategic Facilities fund has allocated £910,000 to complement the existing projects being delivered at Askern Leisure Centre and Campsall Park.

The works at Askern are planned in three phases – the first focusing on ‘significant environmental benefits’ by decarbonising the facility away from coal fired boilers to green air source heat pumps removing up to 4,500 tonnes of carbon over the next 15 years.

Phase two is set to improve the centre with refurbishments of the pool and changing rooms. Other improvements include the installation of fully accessible changing places and pool entry system alongside new exercise and community space.

The final phase includes the development of Campsall Country Park with improved facilities, an upgrade to the car park and new access points improving links to the new developments.

The improvements will include the installation of new lighting and CCTV in the carpark as well as electric vehicle charging points will be installed in both car parks.

A new park café, toilets and leisure facilities aim to support the ‘long-term viability’ of Askern Leisure Centre by ‘increasing footfall and introducing new users to the facility’.

Andrew Maddox, business development manager for leisure services at Doncaster Culture Leisure Trust, said: “Doncaster has persistently low levels of participation in physical activity and sport and this impacts on the quality of life of its residents.

“Creating a more active borough is an investment in developing greater human, economic, social and environmental capital. High levels of inactivity have a negative impact on the health of people, economies and the environment.

“Higher levels of physical activity are associated with positive outcomes such as reduced crime, pollution and traffic. Additionally, productivity, school performance, property values, health and well-being improve drastically with an active population.

“Doncaster’s success in becoming one of only twelve Sport England Local Delivery Pilots, nationally, was a unique and exciting prospect.