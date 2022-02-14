Council bosses confirm Mexborough flyover will be demolished as it’s a ‘risk to pedestrian safety’

The Greens Way flyover bridge over the A6023 will be knocked down following the advice of bridge engineers, who issued safety guidance due to the structure’s ‘continued deteriorating condition’.

The flyover which was constructed in 1968 but is now deemed to ‘pose a risk to the safety’ of pedestrians and motorists if it isn’t taken down.

In the interests of public safety, highways bosses said the removal of the bridge, agreed by ward councillors and Doncaster Council representatives, said it was the ‘only feasible option remaining’.

The flyover in Mexborough is due to be demolished.

A public transport study will start to identify how access routes into Mexborough town centre can be best improved.

The study will run until late March and its aims are to assess and cost transport proposals for the town centre that respond to specific challenges and opportunities.

It will also inform the Mexborough Masterplan which will be out for further consultation following completion of the Transport Study.

The study will focus on four key areas.

Accessibility into the town centre, another look at the Mexborough Bus Interchange proposals, review of the current parking provision and another look at cycling and walking improvements into Mexborough will be considered.Mexborough Ward councillors Bev Chapman, Sean Gibbons and Andy Pickering said, “It’s quite apparent following our meeting with senior bridge engineers and officers that the flyover could pose a safety risk if not removed quickly and efficiently.

“We absolutely prioritise the safety of residents at all times and, following the guidance of experts, namely the bridge engineers at Doncaster Council, its demolition is the only option.

“The transport study will help inform and provide the evidence base for our master plan proposals that will see to link up public transport and regenerate our town centre”

“As part of our ongoing work which focuses on public transport in the town, we are intent on making improvements to lighting and accessibility on this key route.”

Mayor Ros Jones added: “We have made the decision to demolish the flyover in the interests of public safety – this is of paramount importance.

“The transport study will give an independent assessment of how we can better link up the town centre and improve accessibility by public transport and active travel whilst also reviewing highway access and car-parking.”