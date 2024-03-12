Council and mayor working 'tirelessly' on airport re-opening say Doncaster MPs as announcement awaited

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton and Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband have issued the joint statement as negotiations around the potential re-opening of the airport continue.

The pair said: “Many constituents continue to contact us about the airport, reflecting the vital importance of DSA to our city, South Yorkshire and the North.

"We wanted to provide a short update whilst we await further updates from Mayor Ros Jones and City of Doncaster Council.

Dame Rosie Winterton and Ed Miliband have issued a statement about the airport.

"This is clearly a sensitive moment with negotiations continuing on a lease from Peel and the procurement process for an airport operator.

"Constituents should know that City of Doncaster Council continues to work tirelessly on this issue and we as MPs are fully behind their efforts to get the airport reopened.

"As people would expect, when it comes to any commercial negotiations, it is not sensible or possible to provide a running commentary.

"Clearly that means there isn’t public information to share, but people should be reassured that this is Mayor Ros Jones’ number one priority.

"The Council will provide a further update whenever they can. We are fully supportive of the efforts of Mayor Ros Jones and City of Doncaster Council to save and reopen our airport.”