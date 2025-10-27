Controversial mayor calls Reform councillor "charlatan" in latest Facebook attack

A controversial and outspoken Doncaster town mayor has hit out at a Reform UK councillor on his own council - calling him a “charlatan” and a “vote for Liebour” in his latest social media attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Mick Glynn, who oversees troubled Hatfield Town Council as its mayor, has been at the centre of a string of controversies over his behaviour and language.

Now he has launched an attack on one of his own councillors, Coun Isaiah-John Reasbeck, who represents Reform UK on both Hatfield Town Council and City of Doncaster Council in its Bentley ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing a post on social encouraging people to join Reform UK, Coun Reasbeck wrote: “It’s time to join the people’s army.

Hatfield mayor Mick Glynn (right) has launched an attack on one of his own parish councilors, Isaiah John Reasbeck, calling him a "charlatan."

"We have likely already become the biggest party in terms of members.

"We’re leading in the polls. We have a new vision for Britain. Be the change you want to see in the world. Join today.”

But the post drew the ire of Coun Glynn, who has previously clashed with Coun Reasbeck, with the mayor responding: “You're nothing more than a charlatan - a vote for you is another vote for the Liebour party?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City of Doncaster Council Adwick and Carcroft ward councillor Steve Plater (Reform UK) then stepped in to blast Coun Glynn, writing: “Call the nurse, Mick has got a phone again. Has he had his medication?”

To which Glynn replied: “Not yet, have you had yours - dose (sic) the truth hit home that much.”

Tensions between Mayor Glynn and his council boiled over earlier this month when Hatfield Town Council voted to dismiss its deputy mayor over “racist” social media posts.

Councillor Mark Broadhurst was removed by a vote of seven in favour, to six against, with clashes between councillors after the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a recording of the meeting shared to Facebook, Cllr Broadhurst can be heard clashing with Cllr Isaiah-John Reasbeck, who voted in favour of the proposal.

Cllr Reasbeck can be heard saying: “You had the chance to apologise, which you should’ve done because, as I say, the posts were racist.

“Although you may have meant them as a joke, you should have at least apologised for the offence caused. You didn’t even co-operate with the investigation. If you had, I would have felt some sympathy.”

Broadhurst can be heard reminding Reasbeck of his own controversial social media posts, which the 19-year-old posted in August 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reasbeck responded that he was not a councillor on any authority at the time and hadn’t signed a code of conduct, which Broadhurst had.

Like Broadhurst, Reasbeck is also a councillor on the City of Doncaster Council. He was interviewed by the Local Democracy Reporting Service about his social media history, during which he said he no longer stood-by what he’d shared.

Turning the debate back onto the now-former deputy mayor, Reasbeck said: “If you turned up [to the council hearing] and defended yourself or apologised, I’d have some sympathy, but you didn’t even bother. You didn’t bother to show up.

Following complaints from two members of the public, Broadhurst was investigated by Doncaster Council for potential breaches of its councillor Code of Conduct in relation to posts he had shared on Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation concluded he had breached the code in four areas and alleged Broadhurst had “discriminated unlawfully” against people of Muslim faith.

Doncaster Council’s audit hearings sub-committee accepted the investigation’s findings, adding the posts were “clearly racist, islamophobic, anti-semitic and highly offensive”.

The panel said Broadhurst was “not fit” to be deputy mayor of HTC, nor to sit on its personnel committee, and recommended that HTC remove him from both positions.

It comes after an incident earlier this year when police were called to the town council offices after Coun Broadhurst and Mayor Glynn allegedly “forced” their way in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to the Cuckoo Lane offices following reports of two men refusing to leave a building.

In March 2025, Coun Glynn was reprimanded by the City of Doncaster Council’s audit hearings sub-committee after he failed to treat the former council clerk, Clare McRoy, “with respect”.

Glynn attended a local community meeting, identifying himself as a local councillor, and proceeded to “shame and humiliate” Ms McRoy in her absence.

Cllr Glynn blamed slow progress on a community project on the town clerk before calling her “useless”, “ineffective” and “not very good” at her job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, the sub-committee heard that at a Hatfield Town Council meeting on October 14, 2024, Glynn described a “fractious” debate with his female colleagues as being like “loose women”.

The chair of the meeting, councillor Deborah Smith, informed Cllr Glynn his comment was “misogynistic”.

Neil Concannon, head of litigation and regulatory and deputy monitoring officer at the City of Doncaster Council told the sub-committee hearing: “Looking at the matter objectively, I consider that the use of the term “Loose Women”, whether intended to cause offence or not, was an unnecessary use of inappropriate language, sarcasm and rude.”

Glynn was ordered to make written apologies to staff and other councillors and undertake training on the code of conduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LDRS reported in June 2025 that Hatfield Town Council was on the brink of crisis as staff said they were looking for new employment after Glynn and Broadhurst were made mayor and deputy mayor of Hatfield.

Broadhurst was elected as a Reform UK councillor on the City of Doncaster Council in May 2025, but was expelled from the group a few weeks later, now sitting as an independent.

Facebook posts from before his election to Doncaster Council, but during his tenure on Hatfield Town Council, compared Islamic dress to bin bags and stated Nazi leader Adolf Hitler would have been a “legend” if he’d targeted Muslims.

Minutes of Hatfield Town Council’s annual general meeting showed Glynn’s mayorship got off to a rocky start at the annual meeting when officers left the meeting, after the mayor verbally “attacked” them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in August, 75-year-old Coun Glynn called a member of the public an “a***wipe”, posting the insult on Facebook as Hatfield Town Council advertised for a new clerk and financial officer.

After details of the job role were shared on social media, one member of the public wrote: “Who the f*** would want to work under the current leadership?”

Coun Glynn responded: “Hopefully not an a***wipe like you.”

Another commented: “Everyone say hello to our local "mayor" representing the local communities by continuously abusing them online!”

Another post said: “I've said before and I will continue to say it.The rest of the councillors need to do a vote of no confidence on this horrible, bullying little man.”