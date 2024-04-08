Conservative candidate for Doncaster mayor quits party, leaving bid in doubt
On Wednesday (3 April), Conservative candidate for Doncaster mayor James Hart announced that he has left the party, stating that he is “disappointed” by its leadership.
His departure opens up the position for party candidate in the upcoming mayoral election, which is set to take place on 1 May 2025.
Announcing his decision online, he wrote: “I have now cancelled my membership of the Conservative Party. I’m very disappointed by the leadership of the party and how our MPs have acted.
“I’ve supported every party leader since 2002 and I was dismayed that our MPs couldn’t support Liz Truss for more than 2 months.
“I think our leadership is now weak and has allowed fringe groups of MPs to dictate the direction we are heading, taking to the airwaves using GB News and focusing on non issues such as gender rather than what people actually vote on – the money in our pockets!”
He recently celebrated the announcement that MP Lee Anderson had quit the party, having criticised his appointment as Deputy Chairman.
Mr Hart first stood as the party’s candidate in the 2021 election, coming second to Mayor Ros Jones with 21,000 votes.
He had previously served as councillor for the Tickhill and Wadworth ward,
In 2022, it was announced that he had been reselected for the upcoming election.
Mr Hart declined to comment on whether he will continue to stand as an independent candidate.
