Come along or send questions to South Yorkshire mayor candidates at hustings in Sheffield

Hosted by The Star, Doncaster Free Press and the Local Democracy Reporting Service, mayoral candidates will face voters at an event at Sheffield College’s Granville Road site.

The event kicks off at 12:30pm on Tuesday, April 26.

There are a limited amount of spaces available

The six candidates vying to become the next mayor of South Yorkshire

All candidates were asked to attend but candidates from the Green Party and Conservatives said they couldn’t attend.

Joe Otten, Liberal Democrats, Simon Biltcliffe, Yorkshire Party Oliver Coppard Labour and David Bettney, Social Democratic Party (SDP) are due to attend the event.

The event will be livestreamed on our Facebook/Twitter pages and will be posted online after the event.

Voters head to the polls on May 5 to elect a new mayor after Dan Jarvis announced he was stepping down in order to focus on his role as MP for Barnsley Central.

The full list of candidates are: