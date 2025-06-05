City MPs welcome extension of free school meals to thousands across Doncaster

Doncaster’s four MPs have welcomed the Government’s extension of free school meals to children across the country, which will see thousands in our area qualify.

Any child in England whose parents receive Universal Credit will be able to claim free school meals from September 2026, the government has said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the move as "a down payment on child poverty", along with other measures that have already been rolled out.

Parents on the credit will be eligible regardless of their income. Currently, their household must earn less than £7,400 a year to qualify.

John Healey is one of four Labour MPs in Doncaster to back the Government's roll out of more free school meals.

The government says the change will make 500,000 more pupils eligible, which the prime minister said would "help families who need it most".

Ed Miliband, Doncaster North MP said:

“All children deserve the best start to life, and Labour’s Plan for Change is delivering.

“It is fantastic news that this Labour Government is extending entitlement to free school meals to over half a million more children – helping to lift 100,000 children out of poverty, almost 6000 here in Doncaster North.

“This government is taking practical steps to address the stain that is child poverty”.

Sally Jameson, MP for Doncaster Central said: “I know from my casework and speaking with residents in Doncaster Central that many families, including those in work, are really struggling.

“Under the Conservatives too many children were plunged into hardship – 900,000 more children in poverty as they left government.

“Today’s announcement means that around 6500 children in my constituency will now receive a free, nutritious lunch. This is the difference a Labour government, with a Plan for Change, makes.”

Lee Pitcher, MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme said: “No child in our country should be going to school hungry. With the Labour Government’s extension of free school meals to over half a million more children, we will help to reverse the previous government’s terrible record on child poverty and give almost 5000 more children in Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme free, nutritious meals.

This is real, practical change for working people in our constituency. It means children who are well fed and ready to learn, and struggling parents with money back in their pockets. This is the difference our Labour Government is making.”

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey said: “I’m proud that this government is taking action so that over five thousand children across the Rawmarsh and Conisbrough constituency will be entitled to free school meals.

“We know that if children get a hot meal at school it improves their health and education. This change will help lift children out of poverty and put money back in parents’ pockets.

“It’s a game changer for every hard working mum and dad who just want to do a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay and be able to provide for their family.”