Chancellor Rachel Reeves visits Doncaster for airport talks

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has visited Doncaster to address business leaders and meet with the city’s mayor Ros Jones to discuss the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The Labour politician met with a group of key city employers and local government representatives at a roundtable session convened by the city’s Chamber of Commerce – with the re-opening of DSA a hot topic.

Taking place at Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s Hex Connect Conference Centre, the event was an opportunity for the Chancellor to hear directly from businesses — of all different industries and sizes — about their top priorities, the economic challenges they are currently facing, and the interventions they would most like to see from Westminster.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Chamber said: “No relevant subject matter was off limits here, with the topics of discussion spanning everything from taxation to Government’s pledged support for Doncaster Sheffield Airport.”

Speaking about the event, Dan Fell, Chief Executive Officer of Doncaster Chamber, commented: “We were delighted to receive the Chancellor in Doncaster this morning and grateful that she took the time to so candidly and productively engage with our business community.

“As always, we tried to be clear-eyed about the challenges that our city and our businesses are facing, and realistic in our discussion about the various economic factors at play here.

"Having said that, I hope that we were also able to impress upon the Chancellor the sheer scale of our ambition for our region, especially when it comes to the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“The private sector will, of course, be pulling its own weight in order to fulfil these ambitions and is equally committed to supporting Government’s central growth mission. However, I am confident that we will be able to achieve even more if Government responds constructively to the issues and opportunities discussed today.”

Offering her perspective on the event, the Chancellor reflected: "As Chancellor, I'm going further and faster to kickstart economic growth in every corner of the country.

"South Yorkshire and Doncaster has a proud industrial heritage and a dynamic business community, and I’m committed to removing the barriers to growth, taking on the blockers and axing red tape to make sure businesses can thrive.

“By working with local businesses, creating good jobs, and backing innovation, we can build a stronger economy that delivers for working people in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire."

Also in attendance at the event was Mayor Ros Jones CBE, who added: “Doncaster has the opportunity to lead the government’s plan for growth and I welcome that the Chancellor is working in tandem with us to achieve this.

"A key element to securing sustainable growth in South Yorkshire is the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport and I will continue working with the government and SYMCA to secure its success.”

Finally, John Minion, Chief Executive Officer of Yorkshire Wildlife Park, said: “We were delighted to host the Rt Hon Rachel Reeves MP in our new Hex Connect Conference Centre.

"The current cost of living crisis combined with escalating costs is especially challenging for the leisure and hospitality sector, so it was refreshing to have the opportunity to discuss the current economic environment directly with the Chancellor and also the huge opportunities for growth in South Yorkshire, including the recent news about the plans to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.”