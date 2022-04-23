CCTV captures shocking attack on waste collection worker in South Yorkshire

The pair, from Askern, Doncaster, were not named by waste contractor SUEZ, but the incident took place on March 24, 2021. The pair were sentenced at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court last month.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information regarding the incident and the details of the sentencing.

The pair attacking the waste collection worker after being told they couldn't recycle their old duvet in their blue bin

SUEZ said waste workers rejected a recycling bin and explained to the couple that they couldn’t empty it because it had an old duvet stuffed inside.

Duvets cannot be recycled via the blue bin system and should be taken to a household waste recycling centre (HWRC).

The couple were then seen chasing the member of the crew down the road and attacked him.

The assault was captured on the collection vehicle’s CCTV which was used as evidence at the magistrates’ court hearing.

PC Sam Egan-Wyer, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This was a shocking assault on workers who were simply trying to do their job.

“I am pleased we were able to secure such a strong case which resulted in both defendants pleading guilty. I would hope that hours working in the community will help both of them to realise how valuable these workers are and encourage them to treat them with the respect they deserve in the future.

“We will always endeavour to do all we can to seek justice in cases like these and put offenders before the courts.”

Coun Mark Houlbrook, cabinet member for waste at Doncaster Council, added the authority ‘absolutely deplores’ the actions and there is ‘no situation in which this behaviour should be accepted or tolerated’.

SUEZ’s regional director, John Wilkinson, added assaults on their workers were ‘not uncommon’ but they were ‘shocked and sorry’ that a member of the crew had to endure such ‘horrific and unprovoked abuse’.

“SUEZ has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to the abuse and harassment of our employees who are delivering an essential public service,” he said.