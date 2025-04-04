"Call it genocide": Doncaster woman urges Labour MPs to be upfront on Gaza

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An angry Doncaster woman has called on the city’s MPs as well as the wider government to condemn Israel over Gaza and said: “When is Labour going to call it what it is – genocide.”

Charlie Roberts has issued an open letter, sent to Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP Lee Pitcher, which she has now also opened up to the Labour government.

She said: “Over the last year, I have emailed my MP a number times regarding the ongoing attacks on Gaza from Israel.

"My MPs latest response simply quoted David Lammy’s speech in Parliament from March 20.

"Following this response, I direct this response to the Labour government, as well as Labour backbenchers.

"Dear Labour Party MPs,

Mr Lammy’s update to the Commons states, “We strongly oppose Israel’s resumption of hostilities.”

"Hostilities" is an interesting way to spell genocide.

“When will the Labour government call this what it is?

“If every expert and international agency has repeated that this conflict meets the criteria, then why is the Party’s leader - a human rights barrister - ignoring this reality?

“I know each MP is obliged to follow the whip.

"However, there is precedent that when the Party is wrong, MPs revolt. I thank the growing number of Labour MPs who are calling this what it is – what is stopping the others?

"Insisting that Hamas must release hostages has two issues:

1) Why must it always be Hamas?

“I am in no way supporting their actions, but I fully understand why such a group exists.

"Why must Hamas release hostages when Israel illegally detains and tortures thousands of Palestinians every year?

“Shouldn't we first demand Israel release their hostages?

2) Release of hostages gives Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu license to carpet bomb Gaza once and for all.

“Netanyahu has failed to honour the ceasefire, so why would a release of hostages be any different?

“Netanyahu has shown himself to be power-hungry. The recent rejuvenated "hostilities" (as the Foreign Secretary so dismissively said) took place as soon as Netanyahu was due to face his corruption charges.

“It is clear that Netanyahu and his extreme right-wing cabinet do not view Palestinians as people.

"There is a tiny reluctance from Israel to completely destroy Gaza, and that is because of the hostages.

"If all hostages were returned, then Hamas has no leverage and that would be the end for all the people of Gaza.

“Hamas does not represent Gaza, or the people who live there, but they don't want the annihilation of their country folk.

“Why must Hamas release hostages when they know it would lead to the end of Gaza?

“I have studied the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in depth.

"European and American support for Israel is rooted in racism. If you don't understand this, then you haven't studied this conflict or why Britain and France "gave the land" (it was never theirs to begin with) "to the Jews" (it's because they didn't want Jewish people in Europe).

"Annihilation of a group of people today will not heal the trauma and bring back the lives of those mass murdered 80 years ago.

“We can and should acknowledge the horrors of the past, without allowing for this to happen again.

"We must work towards a safer and just world for all. Ignoring what is happening in Israel now will not create this future.

“I hope individual MPs will reconsider your positions and take the time to study the origins of this conflict, not just the events of 7th October. You should not be voting or commenting on this matter without understanding the basics of Israel's creation and 76 years of ethnic cleansing.”

Charlie Roberts