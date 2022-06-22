Cabinet approve plan for 125 new council houses at cost of £25 million in these Doncaster areas

The plans – which form phase two of the council’s five-year housing delivery plan – will include new build family homes and apartments, over a third of which will be bungalows, as well as a variety of detached and semi-detached homes.

Development of the houses will take place at a variety of locations including:

• The (former) Nightingale School, Balby• The (former) Adwick Depot, Adwick• King Edward Road, Balby (former archives)• Plantation View, Bessacarr• Springfield Avenue, Hatfield• (Former) Barnburgh House, Edlington• Moor View, Branton

Cabinet members have approved a plan to build 125 council houses at a cost of £25 million.

The phase two developments – estimated to cost approximately £25m – will be funded as part of the Housing Revenue Account Programme (HRA), with additional funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority through the Brownfield Housing Fund.

Potential additional funding will come through the Homes England’s Affordable Homes Programme.

The five-year Housing Delivery Plan – which was approved by cabinet in January 2021 – aims to deliver more council housing, through the Council House Build Programme (CHBP) and via section 106 Planning Agreements – all by 2025.

The programme will deliver new build homes on council owned sites and where further opportunities arise – with phase one of the CHBP already underway.

Cabinet member for housing and business, Coun Glyn Jones, said: “As part of the Council House Build Programme, all residents of Doncaster will benefit from the provision of more social housing with affordable rent, this will include family homes along with specific adapted housing for older people and those within our communities with physical disabilities.

“We are currently facing a cost of living crisis and with residents struggling with rising costs, these council homes will focus on affordable rents and energy efficiency whilst also protecting and enhancing the natural environment through sustainable development.