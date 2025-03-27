British Democrats join Doncaster mayoral race as candidate unveiled

The latest contender for the Doncaster mayoral election has been announced with the British Democrats’ Frank Calladine running on a ticket of opposition to mass immigration, ending housing asylum seekers in hotels and calling for an enquiry into grooming gangs.

Mr Calladine, who contested the 2021 mayoral contest as an independent candidate, finishing third with 5,000 votes, has said a vote for him will be for real change – describing Doncaster as his “heart and soul.”

It will be the first time the British Democrats have contested a mayoral election, with the vote taking place on May 1.

Born and raised in Doncaster, Mr Calladine has worked in the city for his entire life and ran for the Doncaster North constituency at last summer’s General Election, receiving 1,160 votes, finishing ahead of the Liberal Democrats, the Yorkshire Party and several other candidates.

He said: “This city is not just my home but my heart and soul.

“A deep-seated belief in the need for change and accountability in Doncaster drives my candidacy for Mayor.

"I pledge to always act in the best interests of our city and its surrounding areas.

“Like many of you, I am tired of the broken promises from politicians.

"I will always put the interests of the people of Doncaster first.

"I am determined to be a strong voice for Doncaster, particularly on crucial issues such as protecting our green spaces and opposing mass immigration. I will fight to stop the excessive spending of our taxpayer money on housing economic migrants in hotels.”

“If you want real change, please vote for me in this election. Together, we can make Doncaster a better place to live.”

He has also outlined his priorities on a number of key topics

Housing

“Local housing should be allocated to British people, not migrants. Our veterans will be a priority for housing.

“Say NO to building on the Green Belt and flood plains. All new buildings should be on brownfield sites. Let’s protect our towns and villages from overdevelopment.”

The British Democrats is a party that genuinely cares about our Green Belt, agricultural land, and ancient woodland. We will protect and preserve it all.

Children

Campaign for a full independent public inquiry into grooming and rape gangs. The Tories failed to deliver any inquiry, Labour swept the whole thing under the carpet, and Reform are just all talk and no action – remember Nigel Farage saying he would raise money for an inquiry? However, I will act swiftly and set up an inquiry in Doncaster.

Value for money

Keep Council Tax as low as possible.

Stop outsourcing and privatisation of council services, and gradually reinstate them in-house – starting with Market Asset Management (MAM) Doncaster Markets.

Utilise available grants effectively, ensuring benefits for each area. I will implement a transparent and fair process to ensure that every town, village, and community receives a fair share of funding and services.

I fully support the reopening of Doncaster Airport while ensuring the protection of council taxpayers’ money.

Environment

Say NO to solar panel farms at Conisbrough and Moss near the town of Askern and NO to battery storage at Thorpe Marsh.

Encourage dredging of rivers and have regular cleaning of culverts and drains.

Crime

More investment in policing and increased police visibility to combat crime and anti-social behaviour.

Democracy

Choose a Mayor’s cabinet from all the available talent to ensure balanced and unbiased perspectives. This will be transparent, and I will reduce the cabinet from nine to five members. The reduction would provide Doncaster taxpayers with better value for money.

After completing two years of my four-year term, I will hold a referendum on the mayoral system.

This will allow us to evaluate the system’s effectiveness and make any necessary adjustments, ensuring that it best serves the needs of Doncaster residents.

Collaborate closely with all parish and town councils and community groups to address their concerns and priorities. Additionally, promote the establishment of more parish and town councils in villages and towns.