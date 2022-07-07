Britain needs a ‘fresh start with a Labour government’ says Ed Miliband following resignation of Boris Johnson

The PM has reluctantly agreed to resign following the mass resignation of 60 members of his own government in protest over his handling of a series of scandals.

Mr Miliband said the PM should have resigned months ago and has been ‘shamefully propped up’ by Tory MPs who have supported him ‘despite his disgraceful behaviour’.

Conservative Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher, a vocal supporter of Boris Johnson who backed him in a vote of no confidence in June, spoke of his ‘sadness’ of the resignation but concluded the mass resignations made it ‘impossible’ to govern effectively.

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband

Boris Johnson is to stand down as Conservative Party leader, but intends to carry on as prime minister until the autumn.

He plans to stay in No10 Downing Street until a new Conservative leader has been elected to replace him as PM.

He has also begun appointing new ministers to replace the ones that quit in protest at his leadership.

But some Tory MPs are urging him to leave as soon as possible to avoid government paralysis. Many are calling on Dominic Raab – the deputy prime minister – to take on the mantle in an interim role.

Sir Keir Starmer said that if the Conservative Party did not ‘get rid’ of the PM immediately, then Labour would bring a vote of no confidence ‘in the national interest’.

A vote of no confidence would be held in Parliament – if the government lost the vote that could lead to a general election, but this would require a significant rebellion from Conservative MPs to back the Labour motion.

Mr Miliband said: ”Boris Johnson should have resigned months ago.

“He has been shamefully propped up by Tory MPs who have supported him despite his disgraceful behaviour.

“The Tory Party have inflicted chaos upon the country during the worst cost of living crisis in decades. After twelve years, their time is up.

“We don’t need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government.