Brexit Party announces prospective candidate for Don Valley

The Brexit Party has announced its prospective parliamentary candidate for Don Valley at any forthcoming election.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 10:12 am
Updated Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 14:31 pm

Former Doncaster Grammar School pupil Paul Whitehurst would fight the seat, currently held by Labour MP Caroline Flint.

He said: “I am standing in Don Valley because along with 68 per cent of Don Valley voters in the 2016 referendum I voted to leave the European Union. Since then, politicians in Westminster have ignored the clear mandate we gave them. I believe Democracy has been betrayed and I want to defend it in Westminster with the Brexit Party.”

Paul Whitehurst, Don Valley Brexit Party candidate