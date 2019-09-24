Brexit Party announces prospective candidate for Don Valley
The Brexit Party has announced its prospective parliamentary candidate for Don Valley at any forthcoming election.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 10:12 am
Updated
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 14:31 pm
Former Doncaster Grammar School pupil Paul Whitehurst would fight the seat, currently held by Labour MP Caroline Flint.
He said: “I am standing in Don Valley because along with 68 per cent of Don Valley voters in the 2016 referendum I voted to leave the European Union. Since then, politicians in Westminster have ignored the clear mandate we gave them. I believe Democracy has been betrayed and I want to defend it in Westminster with the Brexit Party.”