Brexit deal 'paused' after MPs reject timetable plan
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paused his Brexit deal legislation after MPs rejected his plan to get it through the Commons in three days.
MPs backed Mr Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill - but minutes later voted against his timetable for it this evening, leaving it "in limbo."
But the PM said he was still committed to leaving the EU on October 31.
However, EU Council President Donald Tusk said he would recommend accepting the UK's request for an extension.
Mr Johnson said it was Parliament, and not the government, that had requested a three-month extension until 31 January 2020.
But Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs it was "very hard" to see how the necessary laws could be passed by then.
Mr Johnson told MPs he was "disappointed" they had "voted for delay", and said the UK "now faced further uncertainty".
But he said his policy remained that Brexit would go ahead at the end of the month, adding: "One way or another, we will leave the EU with this deal to which this House has just given its assent."
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Mr Johnson was "the author of his own misfortune" - but offered to enter discussions over a "sensible" timetable for his deal to go through Parliament.