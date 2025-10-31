Bookies slash odds on Jeremy Clarkson becoming Doncaster MP

Bookmakers have slashed odds on Doncaster TV presenter becoming an MP for the city after he hinted he would stand against Ed Miliband.

The Clarkson’s Farm and former Top Gear presenter has surged in the betting markets this last week and is now 2/1 to win a seat in the House of Commons and 250/1 to become Prime Minister one day, according to the lastest bookmaker odds.

The flurry of bets followed Clarkson’s teasing post on X (formerly Twitter), which read: “People of Doncaster North. Are you happy with your MP? Would you like it if someone from your neck of the woods kicked him out?”

The post immediately set social media alight, sparking a wave of speculation that the Doncaster-born presenter could be preparing for a shock entry into politics.

What Are The Odds spokesperson Dave James said the reaction had been “unlike anything we’ve seen this year.”

He said: “Clarkson of course is from Donacaster and has always been outspoken, but this time punters genuinely believe he’s serious. As soon as he mentioned Doncaster North, the odds tumbled. He’s now our favourite celebrity to make the jump into politics.”

James added that Clarkson’s popularity with rural voters could make him a genuine threat if he decides to stand.

“We all know he's got a huge following, especially among farming and small business communities who feel ignored by Westminster. His work on Clarkson’s Farm has made him an unlikely voice for the countryside which could seriously translate into real political momentum if he runs.”

The seat is currently held by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, who has represented the constituency since 2005.

However, the former Labour leader is facing increasing pressure within Keir Starmer’s cabinet, with bookmakers also making him 2/1 favourite to be the next minister to quit amid speculation of clashes over his net-zero policy and Rachel Reeves’ upcoming budget.

James said that if Clarkson confirms his candidacy, the odds could shorten even further.

He said: “Ed Miliband is on shaky ground at the moment has been tipped as the next cabinet minister to leave office.

"If Clarkson even hints again that he’s serious about running, we could see him move to odds on. People are clearly excited by the idea of Clarkson in politics. It’s the perfect storm of celebrity, controversy, and public frustration with traditional politicians.”

Jeremy Clarkson Political Betting Odds

Jeremy Clarkson to become MP at next general election – 2/1

Jeremy Clarkson to win Doncaster North seat – 3/1

Jeremy Clarkson to lead a political party within five years – 25/1

Jeremy Clarkson to become Prime Minister – 250/1

Whether Clarkson’s post was tongue in cheek or a genuine political teaser remains to be seen, but one thing is certain,the possibility of the outspoken TV star taking on Miliband has captured the imagination of both punters and the public alike.

Dave James summed it up best: “Could it happen? If Jeremy Clarkson stands, it won’t just shake up Doncaster it’ll shake up British politics. Watch this space.”

Mr Miliband has said he welcomes the TV presenter’s bid to unseat him and said: “Let’s see what happens.”

He was asked about the potential challenge from the TV star by Sky News' Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips.

The Energy Secretary appeared to pour cold water on Clarkson's claims, saying: "I think he is a sort of long-standing aspirant to my seat.

"I think he said in 2013 that he was going to contest my seat.

"So look, it's for other people to decide if they want to stand for Parliament, including in my seat.

"I welcome all comers. Let's see what happens."

Clarkson has made similar suggestions in the past but it's not clear which party he would run for, if he planned to contest the seat.

Mr Miliband won Doncaster North with a majority of more than 9,100 at last year's election.

Current polling trends suggest the senior minister could be unseated by Reform UK were an election held at the present time.

Clarkson has also recently taken aim at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

Writing for The Sun newspaper, he suggested Mr Farage's "numbers don't add up" when he talks about the economy.

Clarkson added: "But before anyone can question his logic, he scuttles back to his safe space and starts raging about small boats."

Following the conclusion of Top Gear and The Grand Tour, Jeremy picked up another Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm, which follows the day-to-day running led by himself and his staff on his 1,000-acre Oxfordshire farm.

Jeremy previously hinted towards standing as an independent candidate in the 2015 general election. In 2013 he tweeted: “I'm thinking I might stand in the next election as an independent for Doncaster North, which is where I'm from. Thoughts?”