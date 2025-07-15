Bar owner praises Doncaster's "hardest working" councillor for clean-up campaign

A Doncaster bar owner has sung the praises of the city’s “hardest working” councillor – for his efforts in helping keep his constituency clean.

Coun James Church, who represents the Bentley ward on Doncaster Council, spends hours tidying up the streets in the village.

Ryan Morling, who owns Scawthorpe Social Club and Rhinos in Bentley said: “I caught James on a dog walk and with no fanfare or praise, weeding and clearing the flower bed for the Scawthorpe Scorpions football appreciation bench.

“In the past I have found him litter picking and clearing smashed glass from Bentley Park – he's the hardest working, approachable councillor we've had

“We think he deserves a shout out.

"Whatever your political persuasion, he is an excellent example of a councillor.

"We are all very proud of what he does, and I think that shows when in the last election, he survived the cull that occurred.

“He is a fine example of what to do, to anyone wanting to stand.”