Axholme could be included in Doncaster constituency under proposed changes

The Boundary Commission has revealed it hopes to go ahead with plans to create a new Doncaster East and Axholme constituency, replacing the existing Don Valley.

The new constituency would encompass parts of the Isle of Axholme, creating a sub-region that joins up Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.

Commissioners hope that the plans will create a fairer balance of constituencies in the area, giving Sheffield and Barnsley eight constituencies while Doncaster, Rotherham and parts of Axholme have six.

Epworth could be among the places to join the Doncaster constituency

The commission released the document of revised plans this week after a period of public consultation, whereafter the change was still recommended.

This is despite heavy opposition from members of the public, mostly on the basis that Axholme is a part of the North Lincolnshire region.

Representations highlighted how the two areas have different characters and no ties to each other.

However, all political parties present in the area supported the proposal.

Commissioners found that no alternative arrangements put forward were a better solution and subsequently made no revisions to the plan.

The commission also hopes to make minor changes to ward boundaries, moving the Thorne and Moorends ward into the new Doncaster East and Axholme constituency and the Tickhill and Wadworth ward into Doncaster Central.