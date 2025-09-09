Reform UK and Conservative councillors on the City of Doncaster Council have said airport plans must now face proper scrutiny after £160million of public funding was approved for the reopening.

South Yorkshire’s five regional leaders, including Oliver Coppard and Ros Jones, voted unanimously to commit £159.9m of investment to support the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The airport closed in 2022 after landowners The Peel Group deemed it financially unviable.

Opposition politicians from Doncaster Council are now demanding “proper scrutiny”, before the issue goes before full council in November 2025.

Councillor Guy Aston, Reform UK Doncaster group leader, said: “Reform UK has always backed the return of flights from DSA. But support must be matched with scrutiny. This project involves tens of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money.

“Doncaster residents deserve more than just warm words from the Mayor; they deserve honesty, transparency, and value for money.”

His message was echoed by deputy leader Cllr Rachel Reed, who is also chair of the overview and scrutiny committee at Doncaster Council.

She said: “This is not about party politics, it is about protecting public money. We have already seen £20m committed to DSA without clear oversight. That is why we demanded a joint scrutiny process, so every risk, every contract and every delivery milestone is tested in the open. Doncaster taxpayers will not be taken for granted.”

Conservative Party group leader Cllr Steve Cox also called for greater transparency surrounding Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Doncaster Council’s business case is among many details kept private and away from the public whilst the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority evaluated the request for public money.

Cllr Cox said: “It will be interesting to see all of the information before council vote on this. Councillors of all brands will be asked to vote on something that affects the whole of Doncaster with little understanding of what’s happened.

“The questions that everyone has been asking need now to be answered. We wanted to address the issues before and had been told it had to be a conversation afterwards. It’s now afterwards and the mayor will want every councillor to support it in council. Answers please.”

In a speech after the £160m was approved by Mayor Coppard and the leaders of South Yorkshire’s four councils, Mayor Jones said: “This is an important day in our airport’s story. Today we have taken a huge step forward towards fully reopening our airport.

“This airport can and will be the success we all know it can be, it will not happen overnight, but this is a long-term investment in the Doncaster economy, to deliver jobs, growth and opportunities for our residents and future generations.”

The LDRS understands that the Reform UK-led Audit and Overview and Scrutiny committees at Doncaster Council will meet to discuss the airport topic.

Once these meetings have taken place, Mayor Jones’ cabinet will do the same ahead of November 2025’s full council meeting.