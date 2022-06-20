Andy Burnham in Doncaster: ‘Labour government would rebuild Britain’ as PM has ‘made big promises but isn’t keeping them’

Mayor Burnham – on a recent visit to Doncaster to meet Labour members, MPs and council mayor Ros Jones – said that the Prime Minister had made big promises but ‘isn’t keeping them’.

He added that ‘Labour’s historic Climate Investment Pledge’ will mean ‘jobs and hope’ for people in Doncaster, Greater Manchester and across the country.

The mayor also referenced a plan for millions of warmer, insulated homes which would provide a significant number of jobs for places like Doncaster.

(l-r) Doncaster North Ed Miliband, Doncaster Central MP Rosie Winterton, Doncaster mayor Ros Jones and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

In an address at the Labour party Doncaster North annual dinner, he added that bringing and building new industries like hydrogen would provide ‘good, unionised, well paid jobs’ – resulting in a strong resurgence of the country’s manufacturing strength.

Mayor Burnham said: “Three years on from the last election, it is clearer than ever that Boris Johnson and the Conservative Government have failed to deliver for the people of Doncaster.

“Boris Johnson made so many big promises and he isn’t keeping them.

“His Government hasn’t built back better, with the cost of living rocketing for working people.

“His Government hasn’t levelled up, with broken promises on transport, NHS waiting times soaring, and our care system stretched to the brink.

“The legacy of twelve years of Conservative Governments is a low wage, low growth economy, with millions of hardworking families struggling to get by.

“Britain needs a Government that finally puts working people first.”

Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North added: “People are fed up with the broken, false promises of Boris Johnson.

“Labour will invest in the North, and that starts right here in our proud city of Doncaster.

“We will rebuild our industrial strength, bringing good jobs and high wages back to our city and region.

“It’s great Andy is here. As we look to the next election, we will work with local leaders like him that are delivering for their communities and showing what Labour will achieve in power.

“It’s time for a government on the people’s side. “That is what Labour will be.”