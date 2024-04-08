"All Reform candidates in Doncaster will lose their deposits," says MP as he resists fresh calls fo defect
A string of constituents have urged Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher to quit the Tories and join “good friend” Lee Anderson in the ranks of the party established by Nigel Farage as the Brexit Party and now run by Richard Tice.
He has repeatedly told voters he has no plans to switch and in a recent discussion with one on social media, he said: “I see you are a Reform supporter.
"A vote for Reform is a vote for Labour.
"All Reform candidates in Doncaster will lose their deposits.
"If you want a strong voice for Doncaster and someone who believes in what you do, then you should vote for me.
"It’s my name on the ballot paper. Nick Fletcher: the only MP who fights hard for Doncaster.”
"What would you prefer? Me or what you’ve had under Labour for 55 years? More of the same?
"An MP who didn’t and won’t work as hard as I do and who will not put in the time and effort needed to reverse the decades of neglect we have suffered locally under Labour?”
The constituent responded: “I think overall you are an excellent MP. You should join Reform. I can’t stand Labour and think they will be even worse than the Tories have been.
“However the Tories don’t deserve to be in power any longer. Your record is terrible.
“Oppositions don’t win power. Governments lose it and you definitely deserve to lose.”
Another told him: “Ditch the Tories stand as an independent,” while another posted: “Reform is the only hope in my eyes – Conservatives had their chance. Plenty of ex Labour voters are going to Reform to.”
Another told him: “A vote for Reform is a vote for change. The Tory and Labour Party have proven themselves to be undeserving of power.
“I accept that by voting for Reform it will more than likely mean Labour do better than they otherwise would have done.
“I will be sad to see you lose your seat but you must know you’ve got no chance of holding onto it unless you join Reform. Our first past the post system is very unfair and you will be judged on your party’s abysmal record in power and not your sterling efforts on behalf of Doncaster.”
Last month, Mr Fletcher said he would not be following Mr Anderson, despite the pair being good friends and inviting him to a speaking engagement in Doncaster days before his suspension from the Conservatives over remarks about London mayor Sadiq Khan which were dubbed Islamophobic and which saw him leave the party.
One voter told him: “Nick, you are a great local MP, but a member of the wrong party.
“At the moment, the best you can hope for is that you are re-elected and in opposition, as the party you serve will surely lose the next General Election.
“Why not show some courage and join your colleague Lee Anderson?”
Another said: “If Nick joined Lee it would be amazing and the trickle of defections would turn into a tidal wave and with that strength they could give massive credibility to the Reform Party.”
"Go join Lee in Reform, Nick,” wrote another while another posted: “Nick, now is time to join the Reform Party with Lee.”
“Join Lee ASAP please,” shared another while a further voter said: “Why don't you join Lee Anderson MP? I follow you because of your frankness.”
