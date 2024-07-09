Airport campaigner urges support from new Labour government to re-open DSA

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A city businessman who has led the public fight to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport has urged support from the new Labour government – and is also encouraging members of the public to join the fight.

Representatives of Yorkshire’s business community have joined forces and written to new Transport Secretary and South Yorkshire MP Louise Haigh calling for her support as an announcement on the airport’s operator is awaited.

The letter specifically urges her to work with the Civil Aviation Authority, in order to reinstate the airspace above DSA to its former designation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Chadwick, owner of Doncaster’s Stadium Garage, and who has spearheaded the public battle to reinstate the airport, said: “It is great to see the joint effort of all involved to ensure we re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport in a timely manner,

Mark Chadwick is among a number of people who have written to new Transport Secretary Louise Haigh regarding the reinstatement of air space at DSA.

“The campaign and Facebook group I set up in July 2022 now has over 26,400 participants and is still growing, showcasing the public support that our airport has and cementing the need for a regional airport in Doncaster along with the benefits to our economy and employment prospects for years to come.”

Mr Chadwick has also launched a petition calling for the reinstatement of airspace, with thousands signing.

He added: "The recent petition we launched in May has close to 8,500 signatures, asking for our airspace to be reinstated with no changes or restrictions when its needed to enable a timely reopening by the soon to be announced operators "

You can sign the petition HERE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By protecting the airspace, it will be much easier for the prospective new operator to get it back up-and-running without unwarranted delay.

Urging the Transport Secretary to intervene, the document was penned by the respective Chief Executives for the three regional Chambers of Commerce - Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley and Rotherham - as well as by representatives from the Federation of Small Businesses, the Sheffield Property Association, Make UK, The Confederation of British Industry Yorkshire and the Humber, and the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire.

Additional signatories include Tariq Shah (Co-Chair of the South Yorkshire Business Advisory Board), Peter Kennan (Co-Chair of the South Yorkshire Transport Forum) as well as Mr Chadwick.