‘After four wasted years, it’s time for change’ – Why Joe Otten of the Liberal Democrats thinks he should be the next South Yorkshire mayor

Here is Liberal Democrat candidate Joe Otten …

“South Yorkshire was one of the first places to get a devolution deal, but we have fallen behind other regions due to squabbling and infighting between Labour council leaders.

“After four wasted years with a Labour mayor, it is time for a change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liberal Democrats candidate Joe Otten.

“Other regions have started using franchising powers to make buses more reliable, frequent and to introduce simpler tickets. We should too.

“Covid has changed the game, I will invest in better apprenticeships that help our young people learn a profession and those who lost jobs to learn a new skill.

“I will invest in the energy efficient homes we need, on brownfield sites to save on fuel bills, reduce carbon emissions and protect the Green Belt.

“Liberal Democrats in South Yorkshire work as a team and I have the ambition we need for better buses, warmer homes, and a stronger local economy.

“The current mayor has treated this crucial role as a part time job and it’s held our region back – I will be a full time mayor who listens to local people.”

The full list of candidates are: