Police trying to trace missing Doncaster teen last seen over a month ago

The 17-year-old was last seen at an address in Mexborough at noon on October 26.

Since then, police have been carrying out numerous enquiries to trace him.

Do you know his whereabouts?

He is white, 5ft 10ins tall, slim with short hair. He is known to frequent Mexborough, Dunscroft and Stainforth.

Have you seen him? Please contact South Yorkshie Police on 101 quoting incident number 774 of 5 November.