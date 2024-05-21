Police tent erected at scene of serious Doncaster city centre incident

By Darren Burke
Published 21st May 2024, 13:45 BST
A police tent has been erected at the scene of a serious emergency incident in Doncaster this lunchtime.

Police and paramedics were called to St George’s Bridge near to Doncaster College earlier today, with numerous eyewitnesses reporting a large presence of emergency services on a path beneath the bridge.

Photos show police officers guarding a scene with a black tent in place. The area is understood to be sealed off.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.

