Police tent erected at scene of serious Doncaster city centre incident
A police tent has been erected at the scene of a serious emergency incident in Doncaster this lunchtime.
Police and paramedics were called to St George’s Bridge near to Doncaster College earlier today, with numerous eyewitnesses reporting a large presence of emergency services on a path beneath the bridge.
Photos show police officers guarding a scene with a black tent in place. The area is understood to be sealed off.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.
