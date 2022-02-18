Police set to release details of serious crash which shut Doncaster road for hours
Police are expected to release further details this morning of a serious road traffic smash which closed a major Doncaster road for several hours.
Balby Carr Bank was closed last night with emergency vehicles racing to the scene.
Numerous witnesses reported seeing a number of police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene near to the junction with the Morrisons supermarket.
The air ambulance was also reported at the scene while there were unconfirmed reports that a vehicle had crashed off the road and into a deep ditch.
South Yorkshire Police have yet to release any official details about the incident.
Last night, a post was shared on the force’s Facebook page which read: “Balby Carr Bank in Doncaster is currently closed in both directions near the junction with Morrisons due to a road traffic collision.
“Please plan your route accordingly and avoid the area if you can. Thank you.”
We have asked police for further details.